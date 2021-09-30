Here we go again! Major road closures you need to be aware of this weekend near the Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Galleria area and road construction go together well at this point, as the major 69/610 interchange project continues.

Here’s what you should expect this weekend, Oct. 1-4:

All main lanes of the Southwest freeway will be closed northbound and southbound beginning Friday at 9 PM and reopening on Monday at 5 AM. This is the exact same closure we saw last weekend. TxDOT says this weekends construction is part two of the current phase they are in. For more on the other phases click here.

The good news is that the alternate routes are the same for you. Traveling on side streets like Westheimer, Richmond, San Felipe, or Westpark Drive are recommended. The main alternate that will be set up for commuters is to exit southbound on 610 West loop, exit again on Bissonnet Street and U-turn from there. Also, the frontage road closure we saw last weekend around Richmond Ave. will not take place again.

Tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 AM for more construction updates throughout the week.