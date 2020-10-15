Here’s how to get more cash in your pocket!

HOUSTON (CW39) Need some extra cash for the upcoming holiday season or just trying to get caught up on your bills? Well take a look at this video from HPD Robbery Division and if you recognize the suspect and help authorities catch them CrimeStoppers will pay you $5,000.

Suspect robs uniformed detention officer at gunpoint on Oct. 1 at 9725 Fondren. Then takes his debit card and uses it an an ATM at 9660 Hillcroft. If you recognize him, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. @houstonpolice See story–>https://t.co/4fj92vmOQx @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/od3FFRqzcX — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) October 9, 2020

According to investigators, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:20 pm, the complainant (an unarmed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer) was depositing money while in his work uniform at a Bank of America ATM while sitting in his driver’s seat at 9725 Fondren. The complainant stated that a Black Toyota Corolla pulled up near his vehicle and an unknown male approached him at the driver’s side door. The male then pointed a handgun at the complainant while demanding is wallet, cell phone and pin to his debit card. Once the suspect had the complainant’s belongings, he got back into his Toyota Corolla and drove away.

The complainant stated that he followed the suspect vehicle to a Bank of America located at 9660 Hillcroft Street, where he observed the suspect enter the lobby and use the ATM, withdrawing money from his bank account. The complainant then witnessed the suspect toss his cell phone, and debit card on the ground before fleeing the area.

Suspect description: Black male, 40 to 50 years old, 200 to 220 pounds, black and gray beard, bald, tattoos on his arm, specifically a baby’s face on one, red shirt and black shorts.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted