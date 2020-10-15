Here’s how to get more cash in your pocket!

HOUSTON (CW39) Need some extra cash for the upcoming holiday season or just trying to get caught up on your bills? Well take a look at this video from HPD Robbery Division and if you recognize the suspect and help authorities catch them CrimeStoppers will pay you $5,000.
According to investigators, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:20 pm, the complainant (an unarmed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer) was depositing money while in his work uniform at a Bank of America ATM while sitting in his driver’s seat at 9725 Fondren. The complainant stated that a Black Toyota Corolla pulled up near his vehicle and an unknown male approached him at the driver’s side door. The male then pointed a handgun at the complainant while demanding is wallet, cell phone and pin to his debit card. Once the suspect had the complainant’s belongings, he got back into his Toyota Corolla and drove away.
The complainant stated that he followed the suspect vehicle to a Bank of America located at 9660 Hillcroft Street, where he observed the suspect enter the lobby and use the ATM, withdrawing money from his bank account. The complainant then witnessed the suspect toss his cell phone, and debit card on the ground before fleeing the area.
Suspect description: Black male, 40 to 50 years old, 200 to 220 pounds, black and gray beard, bald, tattoos on his arm, specifically a baby’s face on one, red shirt and black shorts.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted
- Arkansas parents come together after a spirit day leaves some students feeling excluded
- Police: Suspects wanted for multiple robberies in Houston area
- Kamala Harris gets straight to the point about fly, cancels travel after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
- 91-year-old Texas man votes for 1st time ever in a presidential election
- Day 4 of SCOTUS hearings: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett as final day of hearings begin