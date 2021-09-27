HIRING NOW: Houston ISD to hosts job fair for high school teachers

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The largest school district in the state needs more teachers! Houston ISD will host a job fair to hire high school teachers in all certification areas including business education, computer science, engineering, health science and technology education. It’s happening Saturday, Oct. 2nd, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Madison High School on 13719 White Heather Drive in Houston.
During the job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to meet principals and other leaders and take part in on-the-spot interviews. HISD says all qualified teachers, including the new hires are eligible to receive a $2,500 recruitment/retention stipend, pending Texas Education Agency approval of the Cares Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund application. The staring salary is $56,869. Potential candidates may fill out job application online at https://www.houstonisd.org/teachhisd.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Post Oak and Forbes-Five Star Hotel hosts job fair TuesdayHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) ) – The Post Oak Hotel and Forbes Five-Star Hotel are partnering to host a hiring fair on Tuesday, September 28th. The job fair will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. There will be a variety of employment opportunities. Some of the positions include: Director of Restaurants Food and Beverage Engineering Managers Engineers […]
- Houston Rockets Deliver Relief Items to Hurricane Ida VictimsHOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Rockets teamed up with Kroger and Tilman J. Fertitta`s Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino teamed-up to deliver relief supplies to Houma, Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Houma is one of the Bayou towns hardest hit by Ida in late August. The Rockets left Houston picked up more […]
- Coast Guard helped 2 off the Galveston CoastGALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) The Coast Guard helped two boaters after their boat started taking on water near the Galveston Jetties on Sunday. The Sector Watchstanders got a notification at 5:47 p.m. that a 19-foot pleasure craft was taking on water with two people on board. The Coast Guard launched the 45-foot Response BoatMedium crew to assist. Crews […]
- A Houston U.S. ARMY veteran homeless 20 years gets housingHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Coalition for the Homeless of Houston reported over 3,000 people were living on the streets. United States ARMY veteran Roger Brock is one of them. He is a veteran who has been homeless for twenty years. Under Houston freeway underpasses, the tents are lined up like chess pieces. Each slightly different but […]
- Newsfeed Now: Congress faces packed week with infrastructure vote, debt ceiling debate; Kid kayaks to school during bus driver shortageWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.