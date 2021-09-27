HIRING NOW: Houston ISD to hosts job fair for high school teachers

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The largest school district in the state needs more teachers! Houston ISD will host a job fair to hire high school teachers in all certification areas including business education, computer science, engineering, health science and technology education. It’s happening Saturday, Oct. 2nd, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Madison High School on 13719 White Heather Drive in Houston.

During the job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to meet principals and other leaders and take part in on-the-spot interviews. HISD says all qualified teachers, including the new hires are eligible to receive a $2,500 recruitment/retention stipend, pending Texas Education Agency approval of the Cares Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund application. The staring salary is $56,869. Potential candidates may fill out job application online at https://www.houstonisd.org/teachhisd.