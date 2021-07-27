HISD Athletic Hall of Honors introduces Class of 2021, school calendar for 2021-2022 school year

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Independent School District (HISD) has officially released their school calendar for 2021-2022 school year. HISD is also honoring its history of students’ athletes with its newly created Athletic Hall of Honors.

HISD School Calendar

Looking for the 2021-2022 school year calendar? Look no further: https://t.co/SHzBgDN3pI. pic.twitter.com/wG6Nw6g9HN — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) July 27, 2021

The honors, spearheaded by Athletic Directors Andre Walker and the Hall of Honor Executive Committee, aims to ensure student athletes’ memories, and accomplishments are cemented into historical posterity. 16 individuals and one team make up the first group of legends being inducted into the Class of 2021.

The following will make up the first class of the HISD Athletic Hall of Honors:

Jackie Carr (Wheatley High School): Carr led the school’s basketball team to four state championships, eight city crowns and 11 district titles in 17 seasons.

Ralph Cooper (Worthing High School): “The Sports Rap” host was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2020 and was mentored by KYOK radio’s Rick Roberts in 1973. Cooper moved to his new home at KCOH 1430 AM In 1984, where he has been a primary staple with a huge following ever since.

Eldridge Dickey (Booker T. Washington High School): Dickey went on to play at Tennessee State University after a celebrated high school career. He led the Tigers to a record of 34-5-1 in three years as the signal caller with 74 touchdowns.

Kat Espinosa (Bellaire High School): Named All-Greater Houston Pitcher of the Year and District MVP in 2008 and 2009, Espinosa wasshe pitched 189 innings, had 374 strikeouts, and a 0.70 ERA in final year at Bellaire.

Carlette Guidry-Falkquay (Sterling Aviation High School): Guidry-Falkquay collected a total of 12 NCAA titles and was named Southwest Conference Athlete of the Decade for Indoor Track and Outdoor Track & Field for the 1980s.

Darrell Green (Jones High School): Green played high school football at Jesse H. Jones High School and was fastest player in the NFL in the ‘80s. Green still holds the school and conferences 100-meter dash record.

Dwight Jones (Wheatley High School): Jones, a 6’10” power forward, starred at Wheatley High in the late 1960s and early 1970s and excelled at the University of Houston. Jones also played 10 seasons in the NBA, including four with the Rockets from 1976-79.

Monica Lamb (Yate High School): Lamb led Yates to the 1982-83 5A state championship. She was also named to the All-Tournament team. Lamb was selected in the 4th Round of the WNBA draft by the Houston Comets and led the Comets to two WNBA Championships in 1998 and 2000.

David Lattin (Worthing High School): Lattin, aka “Big Daddy D”, was named All-State and All-American in both his junior and senior years and was the first Texas high school player to be named to the High School All-American Team.

Craig Reynolds (Reagan High School): Reynolds is a former Houston Astro and named Greater Houston High School Athlete of the Year in 1971. He played in the majors for 14 years and played for Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Houston.

Nancy Richey (Jeff Davis High School): Richey paved the way for tennis to become a women’s professional sport. Richey and eight other women, including Billie Jean King, signed $1 contracts with Gladys Heldman and competed in the first Virginia Slims tournament in Houston in September 1970, launching women’s tennis as we know it today.

Ken Spain (Austin High School): Spain played at the University of Houston with Elvin Hayes. He finished his college career almost averaging a double-double and scoring 11.3 points per game while hauling in 9.5 boards per contest for the Cougars.

Greg Swindell (Sharpstown High School): Swindell led Sharpstown to the 1982 5A State Championship with a 14-0 record. He also led the University of Texas to three straight Southwest Conference titles and runner-up finishes in the College World Series in 1984 and 1985.

Joe Tusa (HISD Athletics): Tusa is Houston ISD’s longest-serving athletic director, from 1965-1989. He led the HISD integration of schools in the late 1960s and the 1972 inception of Title IX.

Delvin Williams (Kashmere High School): Delvin was named to Parade Magazine’s All-American high school football team as a senior at Kashmere.

Vince Young (James Madison High School): He’s the most celebrated high school recruit of his time. Young led the University of Texas to its fourth NCAA national football championship in 2005 and won the Maxwell Award, the Manning Award, and the Davey O’Brien Award. He was also a consensus All-American in 2005.

1985 Jack Yates Football team: Coached Luther Booker, the 1985 Yates Lions team is considered one of the greatest teams in the history of Texas high school football. The varsity squad became the first Class 5A team to go undefeated in a season and set a single season record with 659 points while the Lions’ defense was suffocating. They allowed just 77 points while posting eight shutouts that season.

The inaugural induction will be held at the Delmar Field House on August 14th at 4 p.m. Tickets costs – $15 and can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/TX27294.