HISD hosts welcome back events for leadership to Reconnect Safely, Return Strong

Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan will welcome principals and district leadership back for the 2020-2021 school year next week, as they prepare to Reconnect Safely and Return Strong.

The event will include a drive-in welcome celebration for first-time principals and principals new to HISD and car parades for all other principals.

CW39s Courtney Carpenter spoke with HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan about the district’s efforts and what they want for every family to start off the school year right. Here’s a look:

The drive-in celebration will include a “Who’s Got the Spirit?” car-decorating contest. Today, events started with a drive-in celebration.

Monday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 4, 8-10 a.m., events continue with car parade celebrations.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.