HISD kicking off school year with “Safe Walk Home Northside”

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston ISD will kick off the school with “Safe Walk Home Northside” to make sure student arrive to class and make it home safely.

It starts Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at 7:30 at Castillo Park between Marshall Middle School and Carnegie Library.

This organization was founded in 4 years ago, after 11-year-old Josue Flores was tragically stabbed to death as he walked home from Marshall Middle School.

This year HISD Trustee Elizabeth Santos, Congressmember Sheila Jackson Lee, State Senator Carol Alvarado, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and representatives from State Representative Penny Shaw, HISD PD, Metro PD, Pct. 6 Constable and HPD will be in attendance to welcome students as they arrive at school.