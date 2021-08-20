HISD kicking off school year with “Safe Walk Home Northside”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Houston ISD will kick off the school with “Safe Walk Home Northside” to make sure student arrive to class and make it home safely.

It starts Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at 7:30 at Castillo Park between Marshall Middle School and Carnegie Library. 

This organization was founded in 4 years ago, after 11-year-old Josue Flores was tragically stabbed to death as he walked home from Marshall Middle School.

This year HISD Trustee Elizabeth Santos, Congressmember Sheila Jackson Lee, State Senator Carol Alvarado, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and representatives from State Representative Penny Shaw, HISD PD, Metro PD, Pct. 6 Constable and HPD will be in attendance to welcome students as they arrive at school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

New England's 30-year hurricane drought ends Sunday with Henri

Weekend grill forecast

Heat index could potential reach 108 degrees this weekend

How will Hurricane Grace impact South Texas?

UPDATE- CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

In route to ..Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

HISD holding Bi-lingual phone bank for start of school

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

Exclusive Furniture Gives Back

CW SHOW "Coroner" Interview Cast w/ Sharron Melton

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

WEEKEND WEATHER

NATIONAL ADVISORIES OVERVIEW

THURSDAY 7 DAY

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss