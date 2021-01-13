HISD launches wraparound services needs map and dashboard

HOUSTON (CW39) The states largest school district is launching wraparound services needs map and dashboard tool, which is a visual and interactive data display that captures areas of demand and trends of non-academic support across the district, according to the HISD officials.

The Needs Map is the result of a collaboration between the Houston Education Research Consortium (HERC), ProUnitas and HISD’s Wraparound Services department as the district continues its strong commitment to provide students with non-academic resources and assistance in order to promote academic achievement.



“In HISD, our goal is to support the whole child to ensure both their academic and social/emotional needs are met,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “We thank our partners for helping to develop this tool, which will go a long way in identifying the high-needs areas in our district and ensuring delivery of wraparound services to those students and families who need our support the most.”

The tool allows users to view the different needs reported by PurpleSENSE by ProUnitas, the data platform utilized by Wraparound Services specialists to track the needs of students and families as reported via a Student Assistance Form (SAF).





Additionally, users can see demographic information, existing service providers, and programs by campus. The Needs Map & Dashboard tool also includes information generated through the Needs Assessment Survey completed by students, parents, and teachers and analyzed by HERC.



Users can also check which schools currently have a dedicated Wraparound Resource specialist and HISD-approved service providers available. They can also filter data by schools office, feeder pattern, and trustee district.



“We are thankful for the amazing services and resources we are able to provide our students and families through our Wraparound Services,” HISD Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Rick Cruz said. “This tool will serve to highlight not only the needs around our communities, but also provide opportunities for anyone to engage in and support this work.”



Under the umbrella of HISD Equity and Outreach, Wraparound Services provides non-academic supports addressing critical issues such as mental health and physical needs, food insecurity, lack of stable housing, and other challenges that can have adverse effects on a student’s readiness and ability to learn.

