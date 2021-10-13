HISD makes error on candidate’s name for school board elections

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Independent School District says it knows there was a error on the name of a District VII Board of Education candidate on the upcoming Nov. 2 election ballot.

Lee Macerlaen Walker filed an application with the Office of Board Services on Monday, Aug. 16 and was notified it was accepted by letter two days later. His legal name is Lee Walker, but he wanted to be identified as Mac Walker on the ballot.

HISD says it takes responsibility for the error in inputting Walker’s name into the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office Entity Portal.

“As soon as we were made aware of the error, the Office of Board Services contacted our partners at Harris County, who administer HISD’s elections, on Monday, October 4, 2021, to fix the mistake,” a statement from the district said. “Additional efforts were made to remedy the error with Harris County and the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. However, it is our understanding from Harris County that the ballot cannot be corrected at this time. Mr. Walker’s legal name will appear on the ballot.”

The Office of Board Services are putting systems in place to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. They will refer to Walker by Lee and Mac in newspaper listings and on the bulletin board at board meetings.