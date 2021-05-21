HISD names lone finalist for superintendent

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) The largest school district in the state HISD, has named a lone finalist for superintendent position. The district sent out a press release Friday naming Millard House as the sole finalist. The board will vote on officially naming House as superintendent in June.

After a lengthy process of gathering stakeholder input, a nationwide search that included a diverse pool of applicants, and a comprehensive interview process of the top candidates, the HISD Board of Education is pleased to announce Millard House as the lone finalist for superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.

Mr. House has served as Director of Schools (Superintendent) of Clarksville-Montgomery School Systems in Clarksville, Tennessee.

HISD Board President Dr. Patricia Allen said House is a great fit to serve the district as its next leader.

“As we regain our footing from a difficult year navigating the pandemic, it’s an opportunity to start anew and lay the groundwork for the important decisions and strategies we will need to implement to address the loss of learning and the mental and emotional toll our students and staff have experienced,” she said. “I am proud that our new superintendent will be inheriting a passionate, diverse, resilient team that is focused on investing in the whole child.”

Mr. House looks forward to working with trustees, parents, staff, students, and the HISD community on a shared vision of providing the very best educational experience for all students.

“I am excited to be joining Houston ISD and look forward to building on the district’s strengths and expand the educational opportunities for all students,” Mr. House said.

The board will officially vote on the position at its June meeting. Pending approval, after the expiration of the 21-day period, Mr. House will begin his role as superintendent in June 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

MYSTERY WIRE - Life of a Coroner

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

National Weather Service on Gulf system; short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Early start to Hurricane Season - Carrigan Chauvin

California fires - Star Harvey

Weather Headlines for Friday May 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

Weekly Drought Status - Adam Krueger

Rain chances, 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss