HISD names lone finalist for superintendent

HOUSTON (CW39) The largest school district in the state HISD, has named a lone finalist for superintendent position. The district sent out a press release Friday naming Millard House as the sole finalist. The board will vote on officially naming House as superintendent in June.

After a lengthy process of gathering stakeholder input, a nationwide search that included a diverse pool of applicants, and a comprehensive interview process of the top candidates, the HISD Board of Education is pleased to announce Millard House as the lone finalist for superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.

Mr. House has served as Director of Schools (Superintendent) of Clarksville-Montgomery School Systems in Clarksville, Tennessee.

HISD Board President Dr. Patricia Allen said House is a great fit to serve the district as its next leader.

“As we regain our footing from a difficult year navigating the pandemic, it’s an opportunity to start anew and lay the groundwork for the important decisions and strategies we will need to implement to address the loss of learning and the mental and emotional toll our students and staff have experienced,” she said. “I am proud that our new superintendent will be inheriting a passionate, diverse, resilient team that is focused on investing in the whole child.”

Mr. House looks forward to working with trustees, parents, staff, students, and the HISD community on a shared vision of providing the very best educational experience for all students.

“I am excited to be joining Houston ISD and look forward to building on the district’s strengths and expand the educational opportunities for all students,” Mr. House said.

The board will officially vote on the position at its June meeting. Pending approval, after the expiration of the 21-day period, Mr. House will begin his role as superintendent in June 2021.