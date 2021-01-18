HISD neighborhood supersites and community distributions resume

HOUSTON (CW39) HISD has released their distribution site schedule for the week of January 18th.
January Neighborhood Supersite Distribution Schedule
Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive
Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.
Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.
Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.
Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme
Community food and supplies are available to all. Student meals are available to any child between 1 and 18. Families must either have children in the car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district.
For a complete list of distribution times and locations, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals. Families are encouraged to check the website for temporary closures before going to the distribution location.