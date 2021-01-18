HISD neighborhood supersites and community distributions resume

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Limes are on display during the opening day of the “Fruit Logistica” trade fair in Berlin on February 8, 2017.
The fair on the fresh food produce business and the latest innovations, products and services in the international supply chain is running until February 10, 2017. (TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) HISD has released their distribution site schedule for the week of January 18th.

January Neighborhood Supersite Distribution Schedule
Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive
 
Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.
Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.
Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.
Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme
 
Community food and supplies are available to all. Student meals are available to any child between 1 and 18. Families must either have children in the car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district.
 
For a complete list of distribution times and locations, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals. Families are encouraged to check the website for temporary closures before going to the distribution location.
 

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss