HISD school choice applications for 2021-2022 open Saturday

Houston Independent School District parents can begin applying for their child to enter a choice program for the 2021-2022 school year on Saturday, Sept. 19. The district’s first of five school choice fairs will also take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 virtually through Microsoft Teams from 9 a.m. to noon.

HISD offers a comprehensive selection of magnet programs at 112 schools, as well as program choice transfer options to all 280 schools in HISD, to meet every students’ academic needs and interests. HISD magnet programs include College & Career Readiness, Fine Arts, Futures Academy, International Specialty Schools, International Baccalaureate, Language Immersion Schools, Language Programs, Montessori, S.T.E.M. & S.T.E.A.M., Single-Gender College Preparatory, and Vanguard. HISD program choice transfer options include Boundary Option, Career/Technology Education, Dual Language, and International Baccalaureate.

“Houston ISD is a district of choice, meaning that families are empowered to select the school or program that best meets their child’s educational needs,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “I encourage all current and prospective HISD families to explore the hundreds of options our district offers.”

Important dates to remember:

Sept. 19: Magnet applications become available online at ChooseHISD.com or in paper form from the Office of School Choice at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center (4400 W. 18th St.)

Upcoming School Choice Fairs:

Sept. 19: 9 a.m. to noon via Microsoft Teams

Links to join all virtual School Choice Fairs on Microsoft Teams will be available online at ChooseHISD.com.

Nov. 6: Applications due for Phase I consideration. Qualified in-district applications will be entered into lotteries or offered auditions.

Weekly tours at every magnet campus will be offered on Thursdays beginning Sept. 24 through Nov. 5. Elementary and K-8 schools will welcome parents beginning at 9 a.m. middle and high schools will begin their tours at 1 p.m.

Parents interested in a Vanguard(Gifted & Talented) magnet program may visit ChooseHISD.com or call 713-556-6734.

To learn about testing qualifications and dates, visit HoustonISD.org/GT or call Advanced Academics at 713-556-6954.