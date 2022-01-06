HOUSTON (KIAH) — The surge in COVID-19 cases and flu cases has caused several staffing shortages in schools across the country, and Houston ISD is hoping to fill the void by looking to hire current and former students.

The district has partnered with iEducate to hire 500 HISD students and alumni for spring semester tutoring positions at elementary schools throughout HISD. HISD students ages 15 and up and alumni currently in college are invited for this paid opportunity. The positions do not require past teaching experience and all majors are welcome.

“Our core mission in HISD is to provide students with tools necessary to reach their full potential,” Superintendent Millard House II said. “This partnership will expose students to the valuable skills employers demand, developing a pipeline of highly-effective future teachers and supporting elementary school students in need in the process.”

Student tutors will work in-person and earn $12 an hour with shifts available during the school day, after school and on Saturdays. Student tutors will be paired with a certified teacher for up to 20 hours a week to help elementary students with the core subjects of English, Math and Science in grades 3-5.

The program will begin in January and allow student tutors to gain valuable, hands-on teaching experience while developing new leadership skills through the end of June.

iEducate is a nonprofit that connects young adults who aspire to teach with students who need to learn, embedding college and high school students alongside teachers to enhance the learning of elementary students and strengthen the homegrown teacher pipeline.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 12. Additional bi-lingual applicants are needed and strongly encouraged to apply. Students looking to jumpstart or test-drive their teaching career can apply at http://apply.ieducateusa.org.