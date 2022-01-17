HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston ISD announced on Sunday that all of its campuses and offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The district is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But HISD will also be closed on Tuesday for an Attendance Mitigation Day, and staff should not report to work unless requested by a supervisor.

HISD says rising cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Harris County and the Houston area is the reason for the closure. They are expected to resume classes on Wednesday, as of Monday morning.