5/15/2020 11:30am – President Trump is announcing new initiative “Operation Warp Speed” to produce, manufacture, and deliver a proven vaccine. $10 billion will be contributed to make it happen. Here’s a LIVE look at his announcement:

5/15/2020 11am – HISD’s Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan is providing an update on the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Today she announced that all HISD graduations will take place virtually on June 14th, due to the pandemic. Here is her complete statement.

