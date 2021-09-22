Hispanic Heritage Month: Sabor Y Sazon Restaurant opens in Spring Branch

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 reporter Gianella Ghiglino tells us about a Peruvian restaurant in Spring Branch. The restaurant was started by a family from Peru, that uses their own family recipes. Hear from the family about the authentic taste they bring and have a look around the restaurant in this clip.

The restaurant has also become a staple in the community. Customers like the restaurant too and even take friends along.