AAMA Shares the Importance of Hispanic Heritage Month

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s an iconic organization that’s helped tens of thousands every year, for 5 Decades. The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA) has been at the fore-front of helping Latinos in Houston receive their education, provide workforce training, and leadership development. Now, it’s celebrating a milestone, while still reinforcing its mission.

For Christian Navarro and Sofia Adrogue, it’s a beacon of hope for Latinos in Houston and Throughout Texas.

Our mission to inspire & all Latinos to pursue and achieve their success is an on going mission & a must needed mission. Christian Navarro, an AAMA Board Member

Navarro, a Houston Lawyer, Restaurant Owner and AAMA board member, knows this first hand. In 1970, his parents, Williams and Yolanda Navarro, along with co-founders Froilan Hernandez and Roland Laurenzo, recognized a desperate need for inspiration in the community.

“Fifty years ago there was a drug crisis, a lack of aspiration , or belief that Latinos, Hispanics or Mexican American could achieve the same ambitions that the other, that the growing community of all of Houston sought to achieve. AAMA provides education, adult counseling, and prevention. (And) it is such a needed resource for our growing community” Navarro said.

For Sofia Adrogue, she immigrated from Argentina with family before she turned 10 years old. Now, She’s considered a Texas Super Lawyer, One of the 25 Most Influential Hispanic Layers in the U-S, and Co-Host of her Own Show. For Her- AAMA is also about engaging and inspiring Hispanic Youth.

We are in an epidemic and a pandemic of mental healing needs, economic needs and absolute, just a need across the board. I think it is a message of absolute hope, that with grit, with grind, with determination, it is absolutely a community effort. Sofia Adrogue, immigrated from Argentina

This year, Navarro and Adrogue are Honorary Co-Chairs of the 50th Anniversary Gala and Benefit for AAMA. Their goal is not just to celebrate, but to remind everyone of the incredible strength and perseverance found throughout the community. Also, how AAMA is here to help each person achieve success.

Navarro says “We are so fortunate to have the example of you (Adroque) an accomplished Hispanic lawyer throughout this country. Judge Lina Hildago, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia; Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez; (absolutely) Commissioner Adrian Garcia. There (are) examples galore. It is the goal and the mission of AAMA, to remind, our youth, recent immigrants, long term, multi-generation Americans, that their Hispanic identity is a path of success.”

AAMA’s 50TH ANNIVERSARY GALA AND BENEFIT will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Friday, February 26, 2021. For more on the programs AAMA offers, and for Sponsorship Opportunities, visit AAMA.ORG for more information.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.