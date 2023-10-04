HOUSTON (KIAH) — For over a year, a Hispanic-owned business has been serving-up high-quality and tasty beer at their brewery in Fulshear, about 30 minutes west of Houston.

Project Halo Brewing opened in August of last year.

Melissa Mendez, the daughter of immigrants from El Salvador, is the brew-master. She took a college course to learn all about the chemistry behind making good beer. She’s put it to good use.

Melissa and her husband Steve, he son of Mexican immigrant, serve-up 16 different beers at their brewery from Wednesday through Sunday. You’ll notice references to their Hispanic heritage in the names and flavors of their brews. Also in the brewery’s decoration and even in the entertainment.