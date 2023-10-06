HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Hispanic Heritage Month, we turn our attention to the awe-inspiring journey of astronaut José Hernández and his portrayal in the film “A Million Miles Away.” Hernández’s story is nothing short of remarkable. From working as a child in California’s fields to flying aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, his life is a testament to the unwavering spirit, resilience, and determination inherent in many Hispanic narratives. Under the deft direction of Alejandra Márquez Abella, the movie does justice to Hernández’s transformative journey, capturing both the challenges and triumphs of his ascent.

Alejandra Márquez Abella, renowned for her evocative storytelling, paints a vivid picture of José Hernández’s life, ensuring that every moment, from the fields to the stars, resonates with authenticity. “A Million Miles Away” is more than just a biopic; it’s a celebration of Hernández’s spirit that resonates deeply with the Hispanic spirit of perseverance, ambition, and dreaming beyond boundaries. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, this film stands as a glowing reminder of the vast potential and remarkable achievements of the Hispanic community.