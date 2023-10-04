HOUSTON (KIAH) – A lot of the weather information we share with you, especially weather alerts and warnings, comes from the National Weather Service. You’re likely familiar with terms like “severe thunderstorm warning” or “flash flood warning”, but, when translated to Spanish, some of these terms are lost in translation.

Each region of the U.S. has its own office, including right here in the Houston/Galveston area. CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger visited our local office to speak with Lead Meteorologist Janice Maldonado about how growing up in Puerto Rico shaped her career in meteorology, and how she’s working to address the challenge of bilingual weather messaging.