LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture Of The Riverside Art Museum contains the nation’s first and largest permanent collection of Chicano art of the comedian, actor, and Grammy winner Cheech Marin.

The collection contains more than 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures making it the largest collection of its kind in the United States.

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of The Riverside Art Museum

3581 Mission Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501

951-684-7111

riversideartmuseum.org