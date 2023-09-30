HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’re celebrating history through October 15, honoring different cultures and the contributions made by so many people who struggled to persevere. However, those aren’t the only reasons we’re celebrating.

During Hispanic heritage month, we’re also saluting American citizens whose relatives and even ancestors came from countries like Spain and Mexico. Countries in the Caribbean and in central and South America.

While our ancestors come from different places they all had one goal to make a better life for their families.