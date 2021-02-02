Hit and run driver leaves victim injured

HOUSTON (CW39) You can earn $5,000 if you can help the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers locate a hit and run driver.

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, around noon, the victim was leaving a business located at the 13900 block of the Katy Freeway and while walking back to their car they were struck from behind by a silver SUV, according to investigators.

The victim fell to the ground as they jumped to avoid being struck by the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect continued traveling eastbound on the service road and did not stop to render aid to the victim, according to investigators. The victim suffered bodily injury as a result of the collision.

