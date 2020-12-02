HLSR commits millions to educational programs

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) officials have approved to commit $21,691,500 to Texas youth and educational programs in 2021. Officials are administering majority of the funds through 800 scholarships valued at over $14 million.

“Despite a heartbreaking early closure in 2020 and the difficult months that followed, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remained committed to its mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth and education, and we hope today`s announcement is a bright spot in a challenging year,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “Thanks to the unwavering support from our community, and the resiliency of our dedicated 35,000 volunteers who share a passion for our charitable mission, we are able to reaffirm our promise to the youth of Texas and also lend support to charitable organizations that serve our great community and state.”

The Rodeo’s 2021 educational commitment will award more than $14.1 million in scholarships, more than $5 million to junior show exhibitors, $2 million in educational program grants and more than $470,000 toward graduate assistantship programs.

The Rodeo’s 2021 educational commitment includes:

Scholarships: $14,186,000

Junior Show Exhibitors: $5,010,750

Educational Program Grants: $2,022,360

Graduate Assistantships: $472,390

Total: $21,691,500