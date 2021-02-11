Homicide investigators release photos of car used in murder

HOUSTON (CW39) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a car that was used in a murder that happened on Wednesday, January 13th in Northwest Harris County. Investigators are asking for the public’s help for any clues on this unsolved case.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office deputies say they were dispatched to the 21600 block of Falvel Lake Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived at the location they found a man, now identified as David Rowan,33, shot inside his vehicle.

Investigators say, Rowan and another individual had just pulled into the driveway of a residence when a black car pulled up. The suspect(s) exited the car and shot into the complainant’s vehicle multiple times, striking Rowan.

He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and later pronounced deceased, according to deputies.

HCSO Homicide Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting. No suspect description is available at this time and the only vehicle description is a dark colored, 4 door car.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the HCSO Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers of Houston.