Hook’em Horns! UT-Austin ranks among top public university graduate schools

AUSTIN (CW39) The newest edition of “Best Graduate Schools” from U.S. News & World Report ranks 49 graduate schools and programs at The University of Texas at Austin in the top 10 in the nation.

UT Austin has five specialty programs ranked No. 1 and places among the top five public universities in the country for the number of top 10 schools and specialties. Overall, the university saw 26 of its programs move up.

The university has top-10 specialties in more than a dozen of its colleges and schools.

Four of UT Austin 's Graduate Colleges Rank in the Top 10:

L BJ School of Public Affairs (No. 7)

Steve Hicks School of Social Work (No. 8 )

Jackson School of Geosciences (No. 7, ranked under Earth sciences)

T he School of Information (No. 5, ranked under library and information sciences)

Public Universities with the Most Top 10 Graduate Rankings

1 University of California, Berkeley 118

2 Michigan University 110

3 University of California, Los Angeles 63

4 The University of Texas at Austin 49

5 University of Wisconsin 44

6 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 41

7 University of Washington 39

8 University of Illinois 37

9 Georgia Institute of Technology 23

9 Ohio State University 23

"It s great to see our graduate programs getting more of the recognition they deserve.” UT Austin President Jay Hartzell

“From here, we ll continue to reach higher recruiting elite faculty and outstanding students; fostering an atmosphere characterized by excellence, diversity and academic freedom; and leveraging the unique opportunities that being in Austin and in Texas affords us."

U.S. News & World Report s graduate rankings, which are published separately from the magazine s yearly ranking of undergraduate programs, are considered the gold standard of graduate and professional rankings. They are based on surveys of academic leaders and, for select programs, additional quantitative measures including placement test scores, student/faculty ratios, research expenditures and job placement success. The publication updates some of its specialty rankings each year and republishes the most recent rankings in other areas.