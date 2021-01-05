Hottest jobs for 2021

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: A help wanted sign is displayed in the window of a Brooklyn business on October 5, 2018 in New York, United States. Newly released data by the Labor Department on Friday shows that US employers added 134,000 jobs last month. While this was below economists expectations of 185,00, it […]

HOUSTON (CW39) 2020 was a historic year for the labor market, which can easily be summed up by looking at the dramatic shift in the top jobs for 2021.

Compensation software leader PayScale has released their annual report on the hottest jobs and top paid skills of 2020, with a, which showcases the opportunities for job seekers, employees and employers as we head into 2021.

Here’s a look:

The hottest jobs of 2020 reflect the needs of 2021: The fastest growing jobs include health screeners and personal shoppers, which were up more than 125% annually, and even recreational vehicle (RV) technicians—which grew over 97% this year. Nurses and other healthcare practitioner and technical positions also top the list of hot jobs—unsurprisingly. Those at the top of the list include roles like molecular biologists, emergency medical services (EMS) directors, home care workers, and nurse coordinators.

Jobs with the most wage growth: Roles within art and design, marketing and advertising and information technology (IT) netted the most wage growth, up more than 2% in salary from the previous year.

More than two thirds or 76% of people who work in nonprofit roles say they are satisfied with their current position. Other top industries where people report high levels of satisfaction include education, energy, architecture and engineering, and technology.

The full report findings are available here.