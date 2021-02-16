House fire in Memorial area possibly weather related

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Fire Department is battling a reported house fire in the Memorial area. The blaze happened around 4:20 Tuesday morning. Fire official say there are no reported injuries, but they are continuing to monitor the situation.

House On Fire – D005, E038, E060 – Memorial Dr – Pinewood Cir – 04:23 – https://t.co/0T0Ph44I1P — HFD Incidents (@hfdincidents) February 16, 2021

CW39 is on the scene and will bring you any information when it becomes available. An official cause to the fire has not yet been released.