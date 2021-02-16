House fire in Memorial area possibly weather related
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Fire Department is battling a reported house fire in the Memorial area. The blaze happened around 4:20 Tuesday morning. Fire official say there are no reported injuries, but they are continuing to monitor the situation.
CW39 is on the scene and will bring you any information when it becomes available. An official cause to the fire has not yet been released.
