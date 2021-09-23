HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST-Pleasant and sunny, Before humidity and rain return next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Since the arrival of Autumn on Wednesday southeast Texas has been getting a treat as far as weather is concerned, and it’s not ending for a few more days. In fact, Houston will be enjoying cooler temperatures and dry air at least through the end of the week.

As this weekend rolls around we’ll start to feel humidity increasing, but the more substantial changes occur next week with low pressure building into the region allows for isolated to scattered showers and storms to form.

KIAH