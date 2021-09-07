Houston AfriFEST returns with food, art, music and more

HOUSTON (CW39) – The most diverse city in the U.S. will take center stage to pay tribute to the continent of Africa during the 8th Annual Houston AfriFEST, according to the Nigerian American Multicultural Council. It’s happening October 16th,2021 at the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074, from noon until 6 p.m.

The 8th annual Houston AfriFEST features traditional and contemporary African dances, music, art, and entertainment by performers from several African countries. Groups with the participating countries will have an elaborate exhibition of their national arts, crafts, history, and geography.

The best vendors in community will also be onsite to sell African art, along with authentic, tasty, exotic dishes from continental African food vendors. The Houston AfriFEST didn’t forget about the kiddos. The ‘kids’ zone’ will feature the yearly African Safari, face-painting, arts and crafts and other engaging activities.

Courtesy: Nigerian American Multicultural Council

NAMC says the Houston AfriFEST has grown immensely over the years and draws thousands of guests from all over greater Houston. The Houston based non-profit says the event is the only Houston festival that serves as a melting pot for the diverse cultures that span the continent.

Admission to experience all that is Africa is only $5 and can be purchased online at https://houstonafrifest2021.eventbrite.com .

The event is free for seniors aged 60+, college students and children under 12.

To find more information visit https://www.namchouston.org/.

