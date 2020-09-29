Houston area COVID-19 testing sites

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are feeling sick and need to get tested for COVID-19 there are many testing sites across the Houston area.

Locations for September 28-October 3.  Sites are open 6 am- 1 pm
Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

  • M.O. Campbell Education Center                           1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, 77032
    Monday, Sept 28-Saturday, Oct 3
    St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church               11011 Hall Rd, Houston, TX 77089

Closed Tuesday, September 29
La Iglesia Del Pueblo                                               1600 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena, TX 77502
Closed Wednesday, September 30
Centro Cristiano Monte Hermon                             8811 Synott Rd, Houston, TX 77083
Closed Thursday, October 1
Klein Multipurpose Center                                      7500 Farm to Market 2920, Klein, TX 77379
Closed Friday, October 2
University Baptist Church                                       16106 Middlebrook Dr, Houston, TX 77059
Closed Saturday, October 3

  • Crosby Community Center                                      409 Hare Rd, Crosby, TX 77532
    Monday & Tuesday, Sept 28-29
    Lee College                                                                200 Lee Dr, Baytown, TX 77520

Open Wednesday & Thursday, Sept 30-Oct 1

  • Christia V Adair Park                                                15107 Cullen Blvd, Houston, 77047
    Saturday, October 3

Surge Testing is still being offered at the site in Pasadena, San Jacinto College Central Campus. People must be 13 or older to be tested. Hours are 6am-1pm Monday-Saturday and 4-8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Register for the Pasadena site at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575.  Get your voucher ID, which is required for testing, and keep the username and password you signed up with to get your test results.

