Houston area COVID-19 testing sites

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are feeling sick and need to get tested for COVID-19 there are many testing sites across the Houston area.

Locations for September 28-October 3. Sites are open 6 am- 1 pm

Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

M.O. Campbell Education Center 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, 77032

Monday, Sept 28-Saturday, Oct 3

St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church 11011 Hall Rd, Houston, TX 77089

Closed Tuesday, September 29

La Iglesia Del Pueblo 1600 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena, TX 77502

Closed Wednesday, September 30

Centro Cristiano Monte Hermon 8811 Synott Rd, Houston, TX 77083

Closed Thursday, October 1

Klein Multipurpose Center 7500 Farm to Market 2920, Klein, TX 77379

Closed Friday, October 2

University Baptist Church 16106 Middlebrook Dr, Houston, TX 77059

Closed Saturday, October 3

Crosby Community Center 409 Hare Rd, Crosby, TX 77532

Monday & Tuesday, Sept 28-29

Lee College 200 Lee Dr, Baytown, TX 77520

Open Wednesday & Thursday, Sept 30-Oct 1

Christia V Adair Park 15107 Cullen Blvd, Houston, 77047

Saturday, October 3

Surge Testing is still being offered at the site in Pasadena, San Jacinto College Central Campus. People must be 13 or older to be tested. Hours are 6am-1pm Monday-Saturday and 4-8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Register for the Pasadena site at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. Get your voucher ID, which is required for testing, and keep the username and password you signed up with to get your test results.