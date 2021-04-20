Houston area man missing on Mt. Whitney for several days

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) A Houston area man is missing and Califorinia authorities are conducting an active search near Mt. Whitney to find him.

Saulo Sifuentes Escalante is from Conroe, Texas and he has been missing since April 15th. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Escalante is listed as a missing person and was last seen hiking up the Main Trial on Mt Whitney last Thursday. The sheriff believes he may have planned to summit Whitney in a day.

Escalante is 36-years old. It is not known if he was traveling with other hikers or what gear or clothing he was taking.

If you have any information about Saulo Escalante, please contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383 ext. #4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Future temperatures - Adam Krueger

Peloton Treadmill Child Death and Pet Warning

Potential rain Friday and Saturday - Adam Krueger

Chauvin Murder Trial Closing Arguments Start Monday

"People Plant Connection" Gardening Seminar

NASA - Mars Ingenuity A Success with Flight on Another Planet

"Smart Garden" Assistant app

Houstonians can sign up for free rain barrel

Hail damage car repairs

Houston facility for teen immigrant girls closed

Search underway for fugitive in deadly shooting

HOUSTON HAPPENS - MAGGIE FLECKNOE, STAR HARVEY

Mystery Wire: UAP Photos

Fishing 101 in Texas- Checklist

Safe Secure Systems

Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss