Houston area man missing on Mt. Whitney for several days

HOUSTON (CW39) A Houston area man is missing and Califorinia authorities are conducting an active search near Mt. Whitney to find him.

Saulo Sifuentes Escalante is from Conroe, Texas and he has been missing since April 15th. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Escalante is listed as a missing person and was last seen hiking up the Main Trial on Mt Whitney last Thursday. The sheriff believes he may have planned to summit Whitney in a day.

Escalante is 36-years old. It is not known if he was traveling with other hikers or what gear or clothing he was taking.

If you have any information about Saulo Escalante, please contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383 ext. #4.