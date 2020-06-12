Houston Athletics Announces Pause in Voluntary Workouts

Profascinate.com says the Coogs have the third loveliest campus in the country!

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Department of Athletics is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes, out of an abundance of caution.

The decision, made in consultation with internal and external medical experts, comes after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 along with the increase in the number of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week.

The impacted students have been placed in isolation and contact tracing procedures have been initiated following protocol.

As was contemplated prior to the return of student-athletes on June 1, UH Athletics is adapting its protocols to include repetitive COVID-19 testing as a component of any resumption of workouts on campus.

During this pause in voluntary workouts, UH Athletics will continue its stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all facilities.

UH Athletics will continue to partner with university officials, UH team physicians and local health professionals to determine best practices as it considers a return to workouts.

