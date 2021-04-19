Houston braces for verdict in George Floyd’s death

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston and George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man from Houston’s Third Ward, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota back on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death, following an arrest that happened on suspicion Floyd used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store. The most serious charge, the second-degree murder count, carries up to 40 years in prison. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.

Bystander video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests here in Houston and caused civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.

Murals have been placed in Houston in honor of the life of George Floyd. One mural is on the side of Scott Food Mart in Houston’s Third Ward where he was known in the community.

Another is on the side of popular eatery The Breakfast Klub in Midtown.

Floyd was born in Pearland, Texas. He attended Yates High School and Texas A&M University in Kingville.

He was a truck driver, a security guard and a rapper.

Houston is highly anticipating the verdict in the death of George Floyd and for justice to be served in the case against ex-officer Derek Chauvin. Many are taking to social media to sound off.

Meanwhile Congress member Sheila Jackson Lee is working on the George Floyd Policing Act, and HR 40 with the Black Caucus.

Today, we met with President Biden at the White House regarding his social justice agenda including voting rights, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and HR 40. @TheBlackCaucus pic.twitter.com/ib4rboybCC — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) April 13, 2021