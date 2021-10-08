Houston COVID-19 vaccine incentive program ends, 20,000 received $100 gift cards for shots

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — The Houston Health Department has reached its capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The Houston Health Department COVID-19 vaccine gift card incentive program reaches capacity with a boost in vaccination rate. As of October 3, 76.8 percent of eligible Houstonians have their first dose and 65.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The incentive program provided $100 gift cards for first doses and $50 more for second doses at eligible sites. The 20,000 people who received their first dose gift card will receive an additional $50 card with their second dose administered at an eligible health department site if their series is completed within 42 days.

Getting vaccinated is free and does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Locations are available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.