Houston Downtown District announces fall and winter schedule

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Downtown District looks a little bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. District officials released the new fall and winter schedule with new physical distancing measures in mind. The popular outdoor film series will return and feature free screenings on the first and third Wednesday of each month this November through December, but you must follow the cities social distancing guidelines.



Physical Distancing Guidelines

Physical distancing guidelines that guests must follow to enter the park include:

– Limited occupancy to 200; once the park hits the maximum occupancy, no other guests will be allowed in until other guests have left the Park

– There will be only two access points to enter and leave the park: Preston at Travis and Congress at Travis

– Each guest will be screened in advance of entering the park; temperature checks will be done after screening questions, and anyone who does not pass the screening or has a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed into the event

– Face coverings are required and must be worn over the nose and mouth, and masks will be made available for anyone without a face covering or wearing the wrong type of face covering; masks can be removed to eat or drink when sitting at a table or on the lawn in the designated space

– Physical distancing of at least 6 feet from other groups is required at all times

– There will be designated seating at dining tables, on the lawn and park benches

– There will be 8-foot wide circles on the lawn where groups of four adults can sit together; once all circles are occupied, no other guests can sit on the lawn

– Blankets, lawn chairs and picnics are still welcome

– Food, beer and wine are available for purchase at Niko Niko’s online only; a QR code will be available to download the menu and place an order

– No glass containers or outside alcoholic beverages are allowed

– Market Square Park has increased the cleaning and disinfection of bathrooms, drinking fountains, dog pumps and handrails to hourly shifts during events, and all staff have been educated on the importance of maintaining a high level of cleanliness with both personal hygiene and the workplace

– There will be ample signage with all event guidelines. Staff will also be available to answer questions during the event. All guidelines will be made available in advance of the event on social media/websites



Event Details

WHAT & WHEN:

Movies at Market Square Park: The Campaign

Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 7 p.m.



Movies at Market Square Park: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 7 p.m.



Movies at Market Square Park: The Night Before

Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 7 p.m.



Movies at Market Square Park: The Muppet Christmas Carol

Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 7 p.m.



WHERE:

Market Square Park

301 Milam Street

Houston, TX 77002



COST:

Free



PARKING:

On-street is free after 6 p.m.; garage and lot options can be found at www.downtownhoustonparking.org.

