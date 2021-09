in this areal photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand Isle, La. is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – In the midst of hurricane season, the need for food is even higher in Louisiana.

Although the need for volunteers remains all year, the Houston Food Bank is asking for the community to step in and help.

The goal is to have Hurricane disaster kits ready to go for thousands of people.

For volunteer registration visits HoustonFoodBank.org