Houston Food Bank Honored

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Food Bank was recently honored as one of The Non-Profit Times Power & Influence Top 50. The 24th annual awards recognized 50 top leaders from across the country, many of whom were tied to non-profits, who, with their staffs, found a way to adapt and overcome the hardship of a 100-year pandemic.

The Group says the Top 50 distinguished themselves as initiators, innovators and leaders.

“The year quite possibly launched a new era in philanthropy, with major donors and foundations eliminating the red tape and strings attached to funding. Infrastructure is finally receiving deserved respect,” says Paul Clolery, NPT vice president & editorial director. “There has been voluminous coverage of the hardships but little mention of the reality that the sector`s response was years in the making. The evolution of thinking, planning and implementation of 360-degree services focusing on shelter, food and healthcare is what held a nation together. Executives in some cases risked their lives staring down threats to personal safety to ensure those who needed help got as much as could be mustered.”

The Houston Food Bank is currently distributing approximately 650,000 lbs. of food per day.

“While I was personally selected for this award, it was accepted on behalf of the entire Houston Food Bank family, an immensely dedicated and hard-working team that gave their all during one of the most challenging times in all of our personal and working lives,” says Greene. “I am proud of each person individually and for what we accomplished together.”

The 2021 honorees were selected from a group of roughly 300 top executives.