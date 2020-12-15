Houston Food Bank hosts pop-up holiday food distribution

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Food Bank is hosting its first, one time, holiday pop-up shop on Tuesday, December 15 from 7-9am.

WHEN:  Tuesday, December 15 ~ 7 to 9 am

WHERE:   NRG, 9001 S. Main St. – Yellow Lot


 Limited to the first 2,000 cars.

 Unfortunately, no walk-up tent available.

 While supplies last!

*Please note traffic around NRG could be heavy at this time due to morning commute, so please plan ahead!

For those that cannot make this pop-up distribution, you can seek food assistance by locating one of Houston Food Bank partners near you at www.houstonfoodbank.org/locations.

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss