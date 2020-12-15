Houston Food Bank hosts pop-up holiday food distribution

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Food Bank is hosting its first, one time, holiday pop-up shop on Tuesday, December 15 from 7-9am.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 15 ~ 7 to 9 am

WHERE: NRG, 9001 S. Main St. – Yellow Lot



Limited to the first 2,000 cars.

Unfortunately, no walk-up tent available.

While supplies last!



*Please note traffic around NRG could be heavy at this time due to morning commute, so please plan ahead!

For those that cannot make this pop-up distribution, you can seek food assistance by locating one of Houston Food Bank partners near you at www.houstonfoodbank.org/locations.