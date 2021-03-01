Houston Food Bank offers neighborhood super site distributions

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Food Bank has announced a neighborhood distribution super site distribution for Monday, March 1st. The distribution is a drive-up and contactless to ensure safety.

Monday, March 1, 4-7 pm

Ft. Bend ISD at Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd. Sugar Land (77479)

This is a drive-up contactless distribution, 1 household per vehicle

Distribution is from 4-7 pm.

This event is being held in partnership with Fort Bend ISD.

About Houston Food Bank

Houston Food Bank’s mission is to provide food for better lives. Last year we provided access to 104 million nutritious meals in 18 counties in southeast Texas through our 1,500 community partners which includes food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. We have a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In addition to distributing food, we provide services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and are aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability, including nutrition education, job training, health management and help with securing state-funded assistance. We are a resource for individuals and families in times of hardship. We are a solution to food waste, working with grocery stores and growers to rescue food before it reaches landfills. In collaboration with our community, we advocate for policy change and promote dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those we serve. Houston Food Bank works alongside our partner food banks in Montgomery County, Galveston Country, and Brazos Valley. Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

Visit us online. Website: houstonfoodbank.org; Facebook: www.facebook.com/thehoustonfoodbank; Twitter: @houstonfoodbank; Instagram: @houstonfoodbank; Youtube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/houstonfoodbank