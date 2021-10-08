Houston gas prices went up to an average of $2.87 this week

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. Illinois motorists are paying the highest prices for gas of any state in the Midwest, according to AAA. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The statewide gas price in Texas is the cheapest in the County. Right now, the average in Texas is $2.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The price is five cents higher than this day last week and is $1.01 more than per gallon compared to last year. In Houston, drivers are paying $2.83 a gallon. Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.17 per gallon, while drivers in Sherman are paying the least at $2.79 per gallon.

“Crude oil prices have been driving up the price for gasoline recently as demand for fuel products has remained strong,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “However, there may be some relief on the horizon as U.S. crude stocks increased last week.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.24, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.06 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.