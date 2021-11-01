Houston Happens – Boys are back in town! Astros rally in Game 5 to bring World Series back to Htown, saving on holiday shopping, open enrollment tips for millennials, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Monday morning! It’s a great start to the week on Houston Happens, not only is it a new month, the Houston Astros are still in it, to win it, when it comes to the World Series! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has the play-by-play of Game 5 after the Astros rallied past the Braves, 9-5. Also, hear from the players as they get ready for Game 6, Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

From baseball season, to holiday shopping season. Lauren Greutman, a Debt Free Life Coach, joins the show to share tips for keeping to your budget this holiday.

Also, MetLife shares why open enrollment is so important for millennials this year.

And find out how you can save money on your electric bill with the help of Power Wizard.

Plus, you don’t want to miss the special sneaker artist who will be LIVE in studio, Tuesday morning.

That and more on today’s Houston Happens.

