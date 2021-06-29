Houston Happens – Crime Tip Tuesday, #1 Modern Dating Coach, Elsa Moreck, Community Health Network

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Tuesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has today’s top talkers. Meet the mom who went viral after taking her toddler on a job interview. Plus, a dad is caught on camera catching his son’s game-winning home run ball!

It’s Crime Tip Tuesday and this week CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston, Rania Mankarious focuses on the dangers of Apple AirTags.

Do you have what it takes to be a Nomad? Airbnb is seeking 12 people to live anywhere for approximately a year, on them! Click here, to submit your application.

Maggie is talking to the #1 Modern Dating Coach, Elsa Moreck. Check out her do’s and don’ts on how to attract the right person.

Plus, summer is  a great time to take your child to get a check-up. We’re talking to a pediatrician from Community Health Network on why this is important for their physical and mental health.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Highs forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Florida building collapse - 11 dead, 150 missing

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Danny - Star Harvey

Sign up for our Newsletter

California heatwave and wildfires

Tuesday rainfall forecast - Star Harvey

Texas Flooding, Border Report - Migrant heat deaths - Sharron Melton

First Lady visits Houston Tuesday June 29, 2021 - Sharron Melton

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 630-7am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 6-630am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 0628021 8am

Simone Biles is the GOAT - Hannah Trippett, Sharron Melton

Hour-by-Hour rain forecast - Star Harvey

Slow, Rainy, Monday commute - Hannah Trippett

Tropics - Tropical Storm Enrique - Adam Krueger

Rain on Satellite and Radar - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Flood advisory Monday at 715am - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - Monday 06282021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss