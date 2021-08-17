Houston Happens – Feeding America during Hunger Action Month, Crime Tip Tuesday, Innovative Lasers of Houston, Whataburger and Juicy Juice

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Tuesday morning! Start your day off right with Houston Happens and host Maggie Flecknoe. We’re talking about college campus safety in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday. Plus, we have ways that can help you navigate both the anxiety and excitement of this back to school season. Find out how Juicy Juice can help. We’re also wishing kids a happy first day of school and sharing some cute kid pics! Feel free to send us your first day of school pictures.

Also, if you’re looking to get back to your ideal weight, Innovative Lasers of Houston is here to help.

CW39 Houston and Nexstar Nation is helping tackle hunger and so is Whataburger. Find out how you can help the Feeding America campaign during Hunger Action Month.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.
Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

