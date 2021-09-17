Houston Happens is LIVE on the Road – Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Morning! It’s Friday and that means Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road. We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Houston’s favorite historian, Mister McKinney. Along with some special live performers!

There are TWO exciting tours where the public can LEARN and celebrate Houston’s Hispanic Heritage.

* The Heritage Society & Mister McKinney’s Hispanic History Tour

Sat, Oct. 2nd at 7pm

Tues, Oct. 12th at 6:30pm & 7:30pm

Tickets are 1/2 price off $39.95 when you like @MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston and the @HoustonHistoryBus on social media

CW39 viewers get an additional $5 off from the $20 ticket price with PROMO code: TV2021

Tickets at: HeritageSociety.org

Museo Guadalupe Aztlan’s Chicano History & Culture Tour

Sat, Oct. 16th at 10am & 11:30am

Sun, Oct. 17th at 10am & 11:30am

Tickets are 1/2 price off $39.95 when you like @MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston and the @HoustonHistoryBus on social media

Tickets cost: $20

Ticket Info: 713-364-8674

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.