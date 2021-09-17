Houston Happens is LIVE on the Road – Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Morning! It’s Friday and that means Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road. We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Houston’s favorite historian, Mister McKinney. Along with some special live performers!
There are TWO exciting tours where the public can LEARN and celebrate Houston’s Hispanic Heritage.
* The Heritage Society & Mister McKinney’s Hispanic History Tour
- Sat, Oct. 2nd at 7pm
- Tues, Oct. 12th at 6:30pm & 7:30pm
- Tickets are 1/2 price off $39.95 when you like @MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston and the @HoustonHistoryBus on social media
- CW39 viewers get an additional $5 off from the $20 ticket price with PROMO code: TV2021
- Tickets at: HeritageSociety.org
Museo Guadalupe Aztlan’s Chicano History & Culture Tour
- Sat, Oct. 16th at 10am & 11:30am
- Sun, Oct. 17th at 10am & 11:30am
- Tickets are 1/2 price off $39.95 when you like @MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston and the @HoustonHistoryBus on social media
- Tickets cost: $20
- Ticket Info: 713-364-8674