Houston Happens – Save on power bill, hottest fashion finds

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) Start your week off right with CW39 Houston Happens. Host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey have the latest on the missing Tiger turnover. Find out what role Linda McIngvale, the wife of Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, played.

Plus, hear from the mother of a 19-year-old R&B singer killed by a suspected drunk driver in a wrong-way crash. How she continues to fight for justice for her daughter.

We also have the hottest fashion finds this season, thanks to lifestyle expert Courtney Bustillos. And you’ll have more money to spend on your wardrobe thanks to Power Wizard saving you cash on your electricity bill.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

