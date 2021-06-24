Houston Happens – Send us YOUR dog photos, National Pollinator Month, Speed Shopper App, Britney Spears update, Houston artist LaMonte French

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good Thursday morning! We’ve “Gone Bananas!” on Houston Happens. Find out how Laffy Taffy® is spreading joy across America to celebrate the official launch of the highly anticipated banana-only bag of chewy LAFF BITES. Host Maggie Flecknoe is also serving up the top talker, Britney Spears speaking out in court asking to end the “abusive” conservatorship.

Speaking of artists, Maggie spoke to local artist LaMonte French and how he used lessons learned during the pandemic to create new art. Check out today’s artist spotlight.

We’re also spotlighting a Texas technology teacher who has created the #1 shopping app called the Speed Shopper App. Speaking of shopping Social shop your way to the best summer products. Pete King host of “WhichWon” joins Maggie to share some slickdeals.

And June is National Pollinator Month. Maggie pays a trip to Hope Farms in Sunnyside to learn more from Farmer Froberg.

Plus, today’s the last day to email us your pictures of your pup as we get ready to celebrate National Take Your Dog to Work Day! Send them to news@cw39.com and we’ll share them on air.

