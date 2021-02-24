UDPATE: Appointments Booked! Houston Health Department opens 1,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments for February 24

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) UPDATE: All appointments are booked!

The Houston Health Department opened 1,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots Tuesday night. The appointments are for first doses only on February 24, 2021 at Bayou City Event Center.

People who fall under Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s criteria can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 to self-register. The appointment portal will close when the slots are full.

Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers will be verified on site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.

The new appointments are possible because of 9,000 additional doses received by the health department on Tuesday. The shipment was delayed due to last week’s winter storm.

The department anticipates opening additional appointment slots this week.

People can learn about new appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston at AlertHouston.org. The new appointments are separate from the department’s waitlist for the FEMA-supported NRG Park vaccination site, which remains open to people 65 and older and people 60 and older with chronic health conditions. People can register for the waitlist at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4301.