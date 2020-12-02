Houston Health Dept. Halloween Alternatives

HOUSTON (CW39) — Halloween is not canceled in the City of Houston but the Houston Health Department says they’re not encouraging traditional trick-or-treating. Door-to-door tricking and Halloween events with large groups are high-risk activities for spreading COVID-19 during the pandemic however, there are some safer alternatives. Instead going door-to-door try one-way-trick-or-treating, by leaving individually wrapped goodie bags on a table or blanket at the end of your driveway or at the edge of a yard.

Haunted houses and indoor activities are also high risk for Covid-19 transmission. Safer alternatives include:

Haunted forests for easier social distancing

Halloween scavenger hunts or spooky movie nights with household members;\

Baking Halloween-themed treats with household members

Virtual costume parties.





Keep in mind that a costume mask is not suitable for a face or cloth mask and should not be used unless it’s made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose. Also, be sure not to wear a costume mask over a protective face mask. It can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it harder to breathe, so trying a Halloween-themed cloth mask.