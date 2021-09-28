Houston Health Dept. urging residents to get flu shot to fight 4 strains this season

How to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots at once

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Houston Health Department is urging residents to get a flu shot NOW! The department says flu outbreaks can occur as early as October and last as late as May. This season the flu vaccines are quadrivalent, which means they protect against four different flu viruses. That’s why the Houston Health Department is now offering flu shots at its health centers to uninsured and underinsured people on a sliding scale that ranges from free to $15. The department also says people can receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time—in different arms—during a visit to their medical provider.

The protection offered by flu shots is more important than ever, not just for Houstonians but also for our local healthcare systems. COVID-19 has stressed area hospitals for weeks. When people receive their flu shots, they will protect themselves and at the same time reduce the demand that our already burden hospitals are likely to face from the upcoming rise in patients with flu-related complications during the flu season.” Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston

In addition to vaccination, Houston Health Dept. says people can help stop the spread of the flu and other illness by:

Washing hands frequently

Covering coughs and sneezes

Staying home if sick and at least 24 hours after their fever is gone, except to get medical care

To find the nearest health center and set a flu shot appointment, call 832-393-5427. You can also find health center locations and hours of operations on HoustonHealth.org or through the City of Houston’s 311 Help and Info line.