Houston Health Museum bringing the science of bikes for spring break fun

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re looking for fun activities for your family this Spring Break, you don’t have far to go. The Houston Health Museum once again brings you sensation events, and this time it centers around something many kids and adults really love…. their bikes!

It’s all part of the museum’s “Make a Day of It: Spring Break Edition.” This time the museum is unveiling its new exhibit called, “Gear Up: The Science of Bikes”. The exhibit, featuring a number of bikes from different time periods and lots of cool information, also has something else in store for you too.

There’s a picnic! That’s right! The museum is adding a picnic basket (vegetarian and non-vegetarin options as well) along with BCycle vouchers.

Your picnic basket is a reusable tote complete with lunch, bottled waters and cookies for two people, a plastic tablecloth, paper plates, and individually wrapped plastics utensils and napkins. The tote and its contents will fit nicely in the basket of your BCycle. Picnic baskets can be picked up from the Museum’s Body Store between Noon and 3 pm on the day of your visit.

Your general admission tickets to the Museum will include access to all of the permanent and special exhibitions, including GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes, Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World, the Amazing Body Pavilion, Brain Teasers, and The Hands That Feed Houston photo exhibition. You can even include the DeBakey Cell Lab in your visit, when purchase a ticket for the lab.

And don’t forget the bike ride! Your BCycle vouchers include a 30-minute ride. Suggested bike routes will be provided for you, or you can choose your own route. Want a longer ride? No problem! Additional time can be added at the cost of $3 per 30 minutes on the day of your ride.

There is a BCycle station located at The Health Museum on the corner of Hermann and LaBranch. If a bike is not available, there are several additional stations nearby.

In Texas, cyclists under 18 years of age are required to wear a helmet. The Health Museum recommends that all riders wear a helmet to protect their fabulous brains. Please note that BCycles are sized for adult riders and are not appropriate for young riders.

Member Cost: $20 per person. Non-Member Cost: $28 per person. Please note: Registration must be completed TWO DAYS BEFORE your chosen date. For more information on reservations, contact info@thehealthmuseum.org or 713-521-1515 x 105.

The exhibit GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes will be available until May 19, 2021. For more details, visit thehealthmuseum.org or call 713-521-1515.

